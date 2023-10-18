2 people shot on Brevard Ave. in south Atlanta

article

Atlanta police are on the scene of a double shooting on Brevard Avenue SW near Macon Drive SW in south Atlanta.

The shooting was reported at 10:17 a.m.

Police have not released any other information at this time.

Multiple police officers can be seen at the scene of the shooting.

Police say they will release more details soon.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

