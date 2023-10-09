2 people injured after car hits Freightliner parked on shoulder of I-575 near Bells Ferry Road

The Cobb County Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is currently investigating a serious injury collision that occurred in the early hours of Oct. 7 on the Interstate 575 northbound off-ramp to Bells Ferry Road.

Preliminary findings from the investigation indicate that a black 2017 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Tony Hasan, 33, of Lithia Springs, and occupied by Ebony Moore, 22, also of Lithia Springs, was heading north on the exit ramp of Interstate 575. Simultaneously, a 2018 bulk agriculture trailer, attached to a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia, was parked on the shoulder of the exit ramp to Bells Ferry Road, facing north. The Freightliner was being operated by Oscar Swanigan, 62, from Hamilton, Alabama.

During the incident, Hasan's vehicle exited the roadway onto the right shoulder and grassy area before re-entering the roadway. Unfortunately, upon re-entering, the front of Hasan's Chevrolet collided with the rear left side of the bulk agriculture trailer.

As a result of the collision, Hasan sustained serious injuries and was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital via ground ambulance. Moore, who was also in the Impala at the time, suffered minor injuries and was likewise transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital by ground ambulance. Swanigan, the driver of the Freightliner, emerged from the incident unscathed.

The investigation into this collision is still ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with additional information about the incident to come forward. You can reach investigators at 770-499-3987.