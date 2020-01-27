2 people arrested in largest meth bust in Arizona DPS history

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say a traffic stop in Northwestern Arizona led to the largest single meth bust in the agency's history.

According to a statement released by DPS officials on Monday, the bust happened on Friday, January 24, when a trooper stopped a car on the Interstate 15, just south of Littlefield. The section of I-15 section in Arizona is only accessible via Nevada or Utah, and not via any roads within Arizona.

Officials say a subsequent search of the car yielded 362 lbs (164.2kg) of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $4.1 million.

52-year-old Julie Jeannie Mason of Burlington, Iowa and 38-year-old Maurius Montez Mason of Peoria, Illinois were arrested. They're accused of possession of a dangerous drug and transportation of a dangerous drug.

The suspects were booked into Mesquite, Nevada Police Detention.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office K9 Brutus assisted AZDPS by alerting to 362 lbs of methamphetamine in a vehicle on Interstate 15; Julie Jeannie Mason and Maurius Montez Mason (Arizona Dept. of Public Safety)