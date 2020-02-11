2 pedestrians hit and killed on the same stretch of road

A pair of separate overnight accidents on Tara Boulevard left two pedestrians dead. Investigators said those accidents happened within 30 feet of each other.

Late Monday night a person was struck while walking in the northbound lanes near the Jonesboro Park and Ride lot, just north of Smith Street. Georgia State Patrol troopers said the driver remained on the scene. We don't know if any charges will be filed.

G.S.P. works scene of 2nd accident

A couple of hours later, around 4 a.m. Tuesday, another person was hit and killed at almost the exact same location. Troopers questioned a truck driver, who remained on scene. The truck's right headlight appeared to be damaged. All the truck driver would tell us is that he was ok. No word if that driver will face any charges.

Two northbound lanes were blocked while troopers worked the second accident.

There aren't any sidewalks where the accidents took place, but there is one on the other side of the 6-lane road.