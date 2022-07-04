2 officers shot near 4th of July concert, fireworks in Philadelphia, police say

Two police officers suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds when gunfire erupted at a large 4th of July fireworks display in Philadelphia.

A massive police presence responded to the 2400 block of Spring Garden Street around 10 p.m. where a massive crowd gathered to watch a concert headlined by Jason Derulo followed by a firework show.

Authorities say a Philadelphia police officer assigned to highway patrol suffered a graze wound to the head. Another officer, a member of the Montgomery County bomb squad, was shot in the right shoulder.

A photo shared with FOX 29 by Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 boss John McNesby shows a bullet stuck in the officer's hat.

A bullet lodged in the hat of a Philadelphia police officer who suffered a non-fatal graze wound to the head during a firework display on July 4th. Credit: John McNesby

A law enforcement source told FOX 29's Dave Kinchen the shooting happened somewhere behind a Ferris wheel erected on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Both officers were taken to Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The gunfire caused the massive crowd to scatter in the middle of the fireworks display, which added more confusion to an already chaotic situation.

No arrests have been reported and police have not said what sparked the gunfire.

The Philadelphia Police Department has established a reunion center at the Free Library of Philadelphia for loved ones who may have been separated during the chaos.

A large contingent of police officers, including FOP boss John McNesby and Attorney General Josh Shapiro, headed to the hospital where the two injured officers were brought.