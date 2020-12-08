2 metro Atlanta cities named 'most generous cities in America'

Two metro Atlanta cities have made the top five list of most generous cities in America, a new report from crowdsourcing site GoFundMe says.

In its annual Giving Report, GoFundMe revealed that Marietta, Georgia is the third most generous city for supporting individuals, causes, and organizations this year on the platform.

Fourth on the list is Alpharetta, Georgia - making those cities the most generous per capita that have at least 50,000 residents.

The only two cities that are higher on the list are Silver Spring, Maryland - which topped the list this year - and Springs, Texas.

Some of the fundraisers donated to by Marietta residents were efforts to support Black-owned businesses in the area, buying tablets for hospital patients so that they could connect with their loved ones, and support for employees of a local restaurant group affected by COVID-19.

While Marietta and Alpharetta represented Georgia well, the state did not make the top 10 most generous states. This year, Massachusetts took the top spot, followed by New York and Oregon.

