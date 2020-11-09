2 men wanted for death of 58-year-old construction worker

DeKalb County police are searching for two men they said shot and killed a 58-year-old construction worker.

Desiderio Echeverria was found shot while remodeling a home on Loveless Drive near Bouldercrest Road on Monday, November 2.

“I just want them to know that they are not getting away with this,” his stepdaughter said.

His stepdaughter didn’t want to show her face as the alleged attackers are still on the loose.

Echeverria was working with another worker and his wife who was upstairs painting a bedroom.

“He said a guy came and asked for work and my stepdad said no,” the woman described.

Advertisement

According to a police report, the man returned 30 minutes later with another man.

“She [his wife] noticed two guys fighting with my stepdad and she saw a gun. She ran upstairs and got in the closet,” the woman described.

Her mom called 911 while hiding in an upstairs closet.

“The dispatcher told her to stay in the closet and not to say anything. As she’s talking to her she hears gunshots. She starts shaking and gets scared,” the daughter described.

Police confirm the 58-year-old died at the scene.

“There were gunshot wounds all over. We know he put up a fight. That’s the kind of person he was. He would say you would have to kill me before you come between me and my family,” the daughter said.

DeKalb County police said two men were seen driving away in a white car but could not provide a clear description.

The two men remain on the run.

“I just want them to know that they are not getting away with this,” the family member said.

The family is offering $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone who knows anything about the crime should contact Crime Stoppers.