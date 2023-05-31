2 men shot on Lakewood Avenue in SE Atlanta

article

Atlanta police say two men took themselves to the hospital after they were shot along Lakewood Avenue SE.

The shooting was reported around 12:15 a.m. in the 1500 block.

Both men are recovering and are expected to be okay.

No word yet on what led up to the shooting or if police have the shooter in custody.

Shortly after, police responded to another shooting about a mile away on Lakewood Trail SE. They say the two shooting are not related.

