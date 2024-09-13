2 men injured in shooting Thursday on Campbellton Road, police say

Two men were hospitalized after a shooting Thursday afternoon on Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.

Officers were called to 1985 Campbellton Road SW around 3:52 p.m. in response to a report of a person shot, according to police. Upon arrival, they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left leg. The man was alert, conscious, and breathing, police said, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Shortly after, authorities learned that another 22-year-old man had arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was also alert, conscious, and breathing, and was being treated by medical staff, police said.

Investigators with the department's Aggravated Assault Unit believe both men were shot at or near the Campbellton Road location, but details surrounding the incident remain unclear. Police are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.