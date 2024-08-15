2 killed in Emerald Lake Drive shooting; 2 arrested

Image 1 of 15 ▼ DeKalb County police investigate a shooting along Emerald Lake Drive on Aug. 12, 2024 (FOX 5)

DeKalb County police have released new details about a double shooting at a home along Emerald Lake Drive earlier this week.

Officers were called out on Monday evening to the 3900 block of Emerald Lake Drive between Emerald Castle Drive and Emerald Lake Court. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers found two people shot in the basement of the home.

Both were rushed to an area hospital, where they died.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Investigators tracked the suspects to a home about 10 miles away along Rockey Valley Drive. Police say one of the suspects was still wearing the same clothes they were seen in prior to the murder. The other suspect was taken into custody nearby.

Police have not released the names of those two suspects.