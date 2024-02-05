2 injured, multiple arrested after shooting near Arts Center MARTA Station

MARTA Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 1200 block of West Peachtree Street NE near the Arts Center MARTA Station.

Officials say two people received non-fatal injuries and multiple people are in custody.

Atlanta police are assisting MARTA Police with the investigation.

At this time, no information has been released about what led to the shooting or why multiple people are in custody.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

