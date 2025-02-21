2 individuals wanted in connection to shooting of juvenile in Sandy Springs

article

The Brief Sandy Springs Police issued warrants for two suspects in a juvenile shooting. Nikai Brown faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault. Lynisha Younger is wanted for tampering with evidence; call 404-843-6630 with info.



Sandy Springs Police have obtained arrest warrants for two individuals in connection with the shooting of a juvenile early Thursday morning, Feb. 20.

Authorities have identified Nikai Brown as a suspect in the case. He faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated battery, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and hindering a 911 call.

Police have also issued a warrant for Lynisha Helena Younger, who is charged with tampering with evidence.

Investigators are urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brown or Younger to contact the Sandy Springs Police Department at 404-843-6630. The investigation remains ongoing.