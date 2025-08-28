Expand / Collapse search

2 hospitalized after fire, explosion at Gilmer County vineyard

Published  August 28, 2025 1:44pm EDT
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - Two people have been airlifted to the hospital after a fire and explosion at a Gilmer County vineyard on Thursday.

Officials say the fire happened at Roo Vineyards on Old Flat Branch Road.

What we know:

Authorities with the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office say emergency crews were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m.

By the time crews got to the scene, the fire was out and the area's gas had been secured. 

Deputies say two individuals suffered injuries and were taken to a burn center for treatment. Their condition at this time is not known.

What we don't know:

Fire marshals and investigators are working to learn what caused the fire and explosion.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area while they work at the scene.

The Source: Information for this story was taken from a Facebook post by the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office.

