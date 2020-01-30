2 Henry County men sentenced for sex crime against children
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Two sex offenders will spend a combined four decades in prison.
According to the Henry County District Attorney's Office, Joshua Stewart pleaded guilty to incest and child molestation.
Christopher Booream pleaded guilty to 11 counts of sexual exploitation of children.
Both men must register as sex offenders for the rest of their lives.
The cases were prosecuted by the crimes against children and domestic violence unit.