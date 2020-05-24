2 firefighters transported while battling DeKalb County apartment blaze

article

Two DeKalb County firefighters have been transported to the hospital after an apartment fire Sunday morning.

Officials say units were called to a fire with a possible entrapment on Oak Shadow Lane Sunday morning.

When crews got to the scene, officials say they found heavy smoke coming from the building.

After searching the building and finding nobody trapped inside, fire battalions worked to evacuate the building and try to douse the blaze

Six units were damaged in the fire.

According to officials, one person suffered minor burns and two firefighters were transported to Grady for heat exhaustion.

During the attempt to put out the blaze, Buford Highway in the area was closed for a period of time.

