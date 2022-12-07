2 firefighters dead after battling Schuylkill County house fire: reports

Two firefighters died after being trapped while battling a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Schuylkill County, according to reports.

Firefighters were called to the three-alarm fire in West Penn Township around 4 p.m.

FOX 56 in Wilkes Barre reports the firefighters initiated two mayday calls while trapped on the second floor of the home.

They were both rescued from the fire, but later succumb to their injuries and pronounced dead by the Schuylkill County Corner's Office.

A third body was also found at the scene, according to reports.

Both firefighters were reportedly from the Lehigh County area. None of the victims have been identified.