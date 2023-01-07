2 drivers critically injured in Stone Mountain car accident
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Two drivers are fighting for recovery in the hospital after a serious car accident Saturday afternoon.
Police said two drivers collided head-on into one another on the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road around 2:25 p.m.
Both drivers were critically injured in the accident and sent to the hospital.
At the time, officials shut down Hugh Howell Road between Silver Hill Road and Silver Ridge Drive to pursue an investigation into the accident.