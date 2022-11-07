2 Douglasville men scammed insurance company for $50K, official says

Two young men are wanted in Douglas County for supposed fraud and forgery, according to Atlanta's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner.

Commissioner John F. King released a statement Nov. 7 listing Douglasville's 23-year-old Jamal Bradley and 23-year-old Xavier McGhee as the suspects.

King claimed that the two forged medical records and bills after a car accident in May 2021 in order to receive a payout of about $54,000 from Progressive Insurance Company.

Warrants went out for their arrest Nov. 2 and the two suspects remain at-large.