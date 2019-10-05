2 children killed in Forsyth County house fire

article

A community is in mourning after the deaths of two children in a Forsyth County house fire.

Fire crews were called to the home on the 2000 block of Apple Valley Court in Cumming, Georgia around 3 a.m.

By the time the firefighters got to the scene, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Two children, aged 9 and 12, were killed in the fire. Their mother was able to get out without being harmed.

Officials are not releasing the children's names.

"We are heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family members during this sorrowful time," a Forsyth County Schools spokesperson said.

The cause of the fire has not been released.