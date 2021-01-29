Expand / Collapse search

2 charged with drug trafficking in Coweta County

Coweta County
Coweta County deputies discovered large amounts of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A traffic stop in Coweta County ended with a major drug bust.

Authorities said they initially pulled a truck over for a broken brake light but noticed the passenger of the car throw a black bag out the window.

Deputies said they found drug paraphernalia in the bag, a stolen shotgun under the hood of the truck, and eight bags of methamphetamines in boxes held under the chassis by magnets.

The driver, Charles Quinn McDonald and his passenger, Christopher Wayne Brooks, both face drug trafficking charges.

