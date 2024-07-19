2 bodies found in Milledgeville home, investigation underway

article

Milledgeville police discovered two deceased individuals in a residence on the 200 block of Roberts Street on Thursday morning. The call for a welfare check was received by the Milledgeville Police Department at approximately 9:25 a.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found one person deceased in the living room and another in the hallway. The cause of death for both individuals remains undetermined at this time. Detectives are actively processing the scene to gather more information.

The bodies will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) crime lab for further examination.

Authorities are treating this as an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Milledgeville Police Department. Individuals can speak directly with a detective by calling 478-414-4090, or they can provide information anonymously through the MPD Tipline at 478-414-4413 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 478-762-2330.