2 bodies found in Oglethorpe County home

Deputies are investigating after two bodies were found in Oglethorpe County.

Officials say the bodies of two adults were found in a home in the eastern part of the county.

According to deputies, the deaths "do not appear to be natural."

Law enforcement is not releasing the names of the victims until the family is notified.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working with the Oglethorpe County Sheriff's Office to investigate the circumstances behind the deaths. Based on the preliminary investigation, officials do believe there is any current threat to the public safety or well-being of nearby residents.

The investigation continues. If you have any information that could help, please call the Oglethorpe County Sheriff's Office.