2 Atlanta couples competing in 'America's Favorite Couple' contest

An Atlanta couple featured last week, Vincent and Briana Morales, are still leading in their group as they compete in the nationwide "America’s Favorite Couple" contest — and a shot at the $20,000 grand prize. With voting set to end Thursday, the Moraleses are holding strong in first place.

Courtesy of America's Favorite Couple

But they’re not the only couple from Atlanta in the running.

Brandon and Jason, another local duo, are gaining attention as they climb the rankings in their own group.

Courtesy of America's Favorite Couple

Currently sitting in third place, the pair won hearts with their simple and sweet first date — sharing a Taco Bell meal outdoors in downtown Atlanta.

Both couples are urging supporters to cast their votes as the contest nears its final stretch.