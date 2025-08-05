Expand / Collapse search
2 Atlanta couples competing in 'America's Favorite Couple' contest

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 5, 2025 8:45am EDT
Courtesy of Colossal

The Brief

    • Atlanta couple Vincent and Briana Morales are currently in first place in their group for the "America’s Favorite Couple" contest, with voting ending Thursday.
    • Another Atlanta couple, Brandon and Jason, are rising in the ranks and currently hold third place in their group.
    • Brandon and Jason’s first date was a casual Taco Bell meal in downtown Atlanta, winning over voters with their charm and authenticity.

ATLANTA - An Atlanta couple featured last week, Vincent and Briana Morales, are still leading in their group as they compete in the nationwide "America’s Favorite Couple" contest — and a shot at the $20,000 grand prize. With voting set to end Thursday, the Moraleses are holding strong in first place.

Courtesy of America's Favorite Couple

But they’re not the only couple from Atlanta in the running.

Brandon and Jason, another local duo, are gaining attention as they climb the rankings in their own group. 

Courtesy of America's Favorite Couple

Currently sitting in third place, the pair won hearts with their simple and sweet first date — sharing a Taco Bell meal outdoors in downtown Atlanta.

Both couples are urging supporters to cast their votes as the contest nears its final stretch.

The Source

  • Information for above story came from Variety's America's Favorite Couple contest.

