2 arrests made in murder of 83-year-old Carroll County grandmother

Authorities in Carroll County are speaking out about the arrests of two suspects in the murder of an 83-year-old grandmother in her home last May.

Officials say Barbara Gibson was shot to death at her home on the 1900 block of Burwell Mount Zion Road.

Deputies told FOX 5 Gibson would call family members around 8 p.m. every night to check-in, and when she didn't call they got worried.

May 11, 2020 - Barbara Gibson was shot to death in her home

"The family was going to go celebrate Mother's Day with her on Sunday. Instead of gathering for Mother's Day, unfortunately, they had to gather for more grim circumstances," Investigator Ashey Hulsey said.

A friend went to check on Gibson and found her dead.

This week, deputies arrested 29–year-old Amanda Rae Sherry and 37-year-old Andrew James Conrad and charged both suspects with murder.

The frightening part about this whole investigation according to the sheriff is that Barbara Gibson was targeted in the quiet rural community because she was elderly and lived alone.

Sheriff Terry Langley says he knew Barbara Gibson. She was a grandmother and well known and loved in the Burwell community for her good works. In fact, when Sherry and Conrad allegedly broke into her house, robbed, and killed her, she was putting together Mother’s Day gifts for her neighbors.

Neighbors from the Burwell Community of Carroll County were here to show their support for Barbara Gibson. And to show their appreciation for the investigation they led to these arrests.

Langley says he wants the death penalty for these two and will talk with the Carroll County district attorney about that.

