2 arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into Washington County prison using drone

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The Brief Two suspects were arrested in Washington County for attempting a drone drug drop near a prison. Shantavia Glass and Eddie Williams face multiple felony charges, including drug trafficking. Deputies say they remain "relentless" in stopping contraband smuggling into prisons.



A routine patrol near a Washington County prison led to the recent arrest of two people attempting to use a drone to deliver contraband to inmates.

What we know:

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a deputy spotted several suspicious vehicles near the prison around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 26. Upon investigation, the deputy approached one of the vehicles and found a man and a woman with a large drone carrying packages zip-tied to the bottom.

Authorities arrested Shantavia Glass, 38, of Clarkston, and Eddie Williams, 55, of Stone Mountain.

What's next:

Both suspects face multiple felony charges, including trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug, and six counts of trading with inmates.

What they're saying:

The sheriff’s office emphasized its commitment to cracking down on contraband smuggling, stating that its deputies remain "relentless" in protecting the community and ensuring prison security.