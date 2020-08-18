2 arrested in Polk County child predator investigation

article

Police in Polk County said they have made two separate arrests of alleged child predators

The Polk County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division said they executed two search warrants, one in Cedartown and one in Rockmart, for sexual exploitation of children and child pornography.

Dennis Wolfe, of Cedartown, and Wesley Sanders, of Rockmart, were both arrested in connection to the investigation.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

(Polk County Police Department)

Investigators said the recovered more than 150 images of child pornography during the search and expect to find more as digital forensic examiners go through electronic devices seized in the search.

Advertisement

The Rockmart Police Department, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the ICAC Task Force assisted in the investigation.

No word on when either will make their first appearances.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.