2 arrested for murder after body found near tracks in Athens

Two men have been arrested for malice murder in Clarke County after a body was found near the train tracks earlier this month.

Athens-Clarke County Police Department found the body of a man at approximately 1:34 p.m. Dec. 3 in the area of Willow Street and North Avenue near the train tracks.

ACCPD have arrested 46-year-old Andre Carthens of Athens and 31-year-old Antion "Blue" Parks, also from Athens. The deceased was identified as 42-year-old Jarrard Pittard of Athens.

ACCPD did not release a possible motive for the murder.