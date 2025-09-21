2 arrested in deadly DeKalb County parking lot shooting

article

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that left a man dead in DeKalb County, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 4:04 p.m. Sunday to the 6500 block of Covington Highway, where they found a man dead from a gunshot wound in a parking lot.

Investigators said they believe a vehicle pulled up, someone got out, and shot the man before leaving the scene.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Miles Simpson (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

On Monday, police announced the arrests of Miles Simpson, 25, and Laneice O’Neil, 33. Both have been charged with malice murder and booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the name of the victim in this shooting.