2 arrested after Florida troopers find narcotics in bag labeled as 'bag full of drugs'

The Florida Highway Patrol in the Panhandle said that they arrested two drug traffickers on I-10 on Saturday.

They said that the traffickers had multiple narcotics, including meth, cocaine, MDMA, and fentanyl, as well as drug paraphernalia. The drugs were found in a bag that read 'bag full of drugs.'

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office reportedly assisted in the arrest.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.