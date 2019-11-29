2 adults, 4 children dislocated after DeKalb County house fire

Authorities are investigating what sparked an early morning house fire in DeKalb County.

Fire crews were called to a home in the 1700 block of Cherry Valley Drive around 7:45 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say there were two adults and four children in the home. They were asleep when the fire started.

According to fire officials, most of the damage is in the garage and kitchen area of the home.

The house is not a total loss but the family can't live in it at this time.

No one was injured.