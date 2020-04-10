19th century cemetery in Centerville vandalized during Holy Week

article

Gwinnett County Police want to know who destroyed dozens of gravestones at a cemetery originally built in the 1800s.

The damage was discovered early Thursday. At least 64 headstones and other graveside markers had been tipped over or cracked into pieces at Rockbridge Baptist Church Cemetery in Centerville.

Some of those damaged had been placed on that spot nearly 150 years ago.

“With everything going on the world right now with COVID-19," lamented Terry Freeman. "To wake up and hear of this breaks my heart really." Freeman has several relatives buried there from the early 20th century.

Family or former members of Rockbridge Baptist Church Cemetery spent all of Good Friday trying to clean up the damage.

The Holy Week vandalism happened even though the cemetery sits off well-traveled Highway 124 just south of Snellville. The church itself has long since moved. The cemetery is situated at the corner of two roads and is easily accessible by foot.

Throughout Good Friday a steady stream of descendants and former church members stopped by. Some were there trying to clean up. Others were hoping to honor the history behind those chiseled names.

“My brother in law and all is buried up here," said Helen Woolcott as she tried to take in the damage. "And they just come in here and tore this apart just break my heart.”

Earlier this week, some had already begun placing Easter flowers. An already challenging holiday weekend has become that much more difficult.

“It’s going to be different," agreed Freeman. "But especially with something like this on our minds and in our hearts it’s going to be that much different.”

Some of the damaged headstones were first placed on this spot shortly after the civil war.

If anyone has information about the crime, you're encouraged to contact Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300. The Crime Stoppers Tip Line is 404-577-TIPS (8477)