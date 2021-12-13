19-year-old woman dies in Woodstock crash on I-575, police say

article

Police said a 19-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died during a wreck on Interstate 575 on Sunday afternoon.

Woodstock police officers went to the scene of the wreck at around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday near I-575 Southbound at Highway 92.

Police said the investigation indicated 19-year-old Woodstock resident Jasmine Beasley lost control of her car at was not wearing a seatbelt. Police said Beasley was dead at the scene.

Woodstock police diverted traffic onto Hwy 92 and Towne Lake Parkway while the interstate was shot down for hours during the investigation.

Woodstock police said the crash investigation is ongoing.

