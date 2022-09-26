19-year-old racer caught driving 133 mph in Powder Springs, police say

article

A Georgia teenager is facing charges after deputies say he was caught going over 130 miles per hour on Powder Springs parkway.

The Powder Springs Police Department says that officers were working in the area of CH James Parkway early Saturday morning when they spotted two car racing through the area.

The officer clocked one driver at 133 miles per hour - more than double the speed limit of 55. The other was going almost just at fast, with officials saying they were going 124 miles per hour.

The officers went after the faster driver and were able to stop him.

"The 19-year-old was the winner of the highest speed contest and his prize … a chauffeured transport to the jail," a spokesperson for the police department said.

It is not clear if the other driver was taken into custody. Neither suspect's identity has been released.

Officials praised the officers saying they could have saved the racer's life and the lives of other motorists further down the street.