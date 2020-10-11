Expand / Collapse search
19-year-old charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
FOX 13 News
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

TAMPA, Fla. - Jacob Rubio, 19, was arrested after Hillsborough County detectives say they found him in possession of child pornography.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, after receiving information from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, detectives found dozens of files of child pornography on the suspect’s cloud-based storage account.
During the investigation, detectives found additional videos of child pornography downloaded to the suspect’s cell phone.   

"This is sickening to me and it will not be tolerated," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our children should be protected at all costs. The suspect selfishly exploited children and will now pay the consequences for his disgusting behavior. I commend our detectives for their thorough investigation and arrest of this individual."

Rubio faces 100 counts of possession of child pornography and is being held on a $750,000 bond. 
 