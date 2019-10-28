19 show horses die in raging fire

A devastating fire swept through a barn, killing 19 show horses. It happened at Carney Performance Horses in Bartow County.

The owner, Blake Carney, is devastated.

"It's every horsepersons worst nightmare and it's the kind of thing you see and think it couldn't happen to me, and then it does," said Carney.

Carney was at a horseshow in Michigan when the fire broke out early Saturday morning. His partner was in their apartment over the barn.

"He had the presence of mind to grab the first horse he could get to, which was a little mini," said neighbor Corinne See.

The mini and their dog were saved, but the fire swept through so quickly, there was nothing anyone could do.

"Within a minute we turned around and you couldn't get in, it was a wall of smoke. It was dark and that made it even worse, he tried to go back in but we stopped him, he would have died," said See.

Carney said Monday was beyond difficult as he had to bury the horses.

"We were able today to get all the horses put to rest in a very dignified way, considering the circumstances," said Carney. 19 show horses gone. Carney has also lost his home and belongings.

Neighbors and friends are offering support. Many have been dropping by to help. The horse community has also rallied around him. Carney is a well-known trainer. In less than 48 hours they've raised more than $50,000 through a GoFundMe.

More than a 100 people have also donated services and items for a benefit auction.

Carney is overwhelmed with gratitude.

"Everyone who has reached out, that alone is enough, and everything else is just unbelievable," said Carney.

Fire investigators are still looking into the exact cause of the blaze but they do not believe it is suspicious.