19 individuals charged in multi-agency sex-trafficking operation, Troup county officials say

Troup County Sheriff's Office officials say multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to charge and arrest 19 individuals connected to an undercover sex trafficking operation.

Deputies say officials with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigators conducted a two-day undercover operation that targeted sex traffickers and those engaged in providing funding to them.

Charges ranged from pandering, prostitution, loitering, prowling, possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, and pimping.

Authorities named 12 men and seven women, ranging from ages 20 to 59, who were arrested and charged, listed as follows:

Gregory Michael Lee, 34, M, Tyrone, GA – Pandering

Jhason Naphee Brown, 24, M, Hawkinsville, GA - Prostitution

Quintavies Lee Avery, 26, M, Perry, GA - Prostitution (Party to a Crime)

Jadayjha Braeshone Edwards, 25, F, Houston, GA - Prostitution (Party to a Crime)

Jeremiah Negron, 25, M, DeMorest, GA – Pandering

Robert Layton Brown, 26, M, Marbury, AL - Pandering

Tatyana Love, 23, F, Columbus, GA - Prostitution

Joe Mitchell Dozier Jr, 59, M, Phenix City, AL - Loitering and Prowling

Stephen Ladon Thomas, 42, M, Lumpkin, GA, - Pandering and Possession of Methamphetamine

Myles Grant, 30, M, Atlanta, GA - Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Heroin

Aminah Banks, 35, M, Atlanta, GA – Prostitution

Kayla Nicole Johnson, 31, F, Social Circle, GA - Prostitution, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Fentanyl

Leah Shields, 44, F, Stockbridge, GA – Prostitution

Kaila Anderson, 23, F, Gwinnett, GA - Prostitution

Devin Ryland, 20, M, Snellville, GA – Pimping

Jo’lonnye Trimble, 21, F, Columbus, GA – Prostitution

Kimberly Baker, 32, F, Montgomery, AL - Prostitution and Possession of Cocaine

Demarace Snow, 41, M, Montgomery, AL - Possession of Cocaine

Dave Parker, 53, M, Columbus, GA - Pimping and Possession of Cocaine

According to the list, 15 individuals were from Georgia and four were from Alabama.

Further information has not been provided by authorities at this time.