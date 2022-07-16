19 individuals charged in multi-agency sex-trafficking operation, Troup county officials say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Troup County Sheriff's Office officials say multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to charge and arrest 19 individuals connected to an undercover sex trafficking operation.
Deputies say officials with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigators conducted a two-day undercover operation that targeted sex traffickers and those engaged in providing funding to them.
Charges ranged from pandering, prostitution, loitering, prowling, possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, and pimping.
Authorities named 12 men and seven women, ranging from ages 20 to 59, who were arrested and charged, listed as follows:
- Gregory Michael Lee, 34, M, Tyrone, GA – Pandering
- Jhason Naphee Brown, 24, M, Hawkinsville, GA - Prostitution
- Quintavies Lee Avery, 26, M, Perry, GA - Prostitution (Party to a Crime)
- Jadayjha Braeshone Edwards, 25, F, Houston, GA - Prostitution (Party to a Crime)
- Jeremiah Negron, 25, M, DeMorest, GA – Pandering
- Robert Layton Brown, 26, M, Marbury, AL - Pandering
- Tatyana Love, 23, F, Columbus, GA - Prostitution
- Joe Mitchell Dozier Jr, 59, M, Phenix City, AL - Loitering and Prowling
- Stephen Ladon Thomas, 42, M, Lumpkin, GA, - Pandering and Possession of Methamphetamine
- Myles Grant, 30, M, Atlanta, GA - Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Heroin
- Aminah Banks, 35, M, Atlanta, GA – Prostitution
- Kayla Nicole Johnson, 31, F, Social Circle, GA - Prostitution, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Fentanyl
- Leah Shields, 44, F, Stockbridge, GA – Prostitution
- Kaila Anderson, 23, F, Gwinnett, GA - Prostitution
- Devin Ryland, 20, M, Snellville, GA – Pimping
- Jo’lonnye Trimble, 21, F, Columbus, GA – Prostitution
- Kimberly Baker, 32, F, Montgomery, AL - Prostitution and Possession of Cocaine
- Demarace Snow, 41, M, Montgomery, AL - Possession of Cocaine
- Dave Parker, 53, M, Columbus, GA - Pimping and Possession of Cocaine
According to the list, 15 individuals were from Georgia and four were from Alabama.
Further information has not been provided by authorities at this time.