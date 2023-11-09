18-year-old from Marietta sentenced to life in prison for stabbing female teenager in the woods in 2020

The Cobb County District Attorney has announced that 18-year-old Brayan Rivas has been sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 20 years. The sentencing follows his guilty plea to malice murder and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act.

Back on April 8, 2020, Marietta Police responded to a missing female teenager, 14-year-old girl Janina Valenzuela, in the Roswell Road area. Investigation revealed that Rivas confronted two teems, a male and Valenzuela, on their way to a store, attempting to start a fight and threatening them with a knife. The victims fled, with Valenzuela running into the woods behind 1805 Roswell Road, where Rivas, who was 15 at the time, then stabbed her to death.

Initially denying responsibility, Rivas later confessed in a letter from jail, expressing his intention to also kill the male. Further investigations revealed Rivas' association with the MS-13 gang, with the motive believed to be his quest for gang membership. The murder weapon, a knife with the victim's DNA, was found at Rivas' residence.

"This was one of the most heinous and senseless murders that I have ever worked," stated Assistant District Attorney Jay Winkler. The prosecution, led by Winkler and Jared M. Horowitz, ensured justice for the victim's family. Kalpin Bipin Shah represented the defendant.