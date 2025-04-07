18-year-old driver clocked at 137mph on I-285, Dunwoody police say

article

An 18-year-old driver is facing serious consequences after being clocked at 137 miles per hour on Interstate 285, according to Dunwoody police.

What we know:

Officers say the teen was arrested and taken to jail following the high-speed incident. Speed limits on I-285 typically range between 55 and 65 mph.

Police called the excessive speed extremely dangerous, especially on I-285, a stretch of highway known for serious crashes. Authorities are urging drivers to slow down, warning that reckless speeds like this are a recipe for disaster.