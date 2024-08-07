17-year-old shot Tuesday in Edgewood neighborhood

Atlanta police are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male on Aug. 6.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Hardee Street NE in the Edgewood neighborhood around 5:44 p.m. after receiving a person shot call.

Upon arrival, they found the teenager with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Investigators responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

At this time, no arrests have been made.