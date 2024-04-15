17-year-old shot in thigh early Monday morning, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police say a 17-year-old female was shot in the thigh early Monday morning.

Police officers responded to the 1100 block of Sells Avenue SW shortly before 2:30 a.m.

The teenager was alert and breathing when she was transported to an area hospital.

Police say she would not give them information about the shooting, which appears to have happened elsewhere.

NOTE: This story was updated to change "woman" to 17-year-old female after APD provided additional information.

