17-year-old New Jersey murder suspect arrested in South Fulton

A teen wanted for murder in the state of New Jersey has been apprehended in Georgia by South Fulton police with the help of SWAT.

The suspect's name is being withheld because at 17-years-old, he's still considered a minor in New Jersey.

"The South Fulton Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community," Chief of Police Keith Meadows said. "This operation reflects our dedication to cooperation and vigilance, both locally and interstate."

The juvenile will be extradited back to the Garden State where he faces criminal charges.