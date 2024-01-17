17-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash in Cherokee County Tuesday night

A 17-year-old is dead after his Mazda 3 left the road and struck a tree on Tuesday night, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 7:48 p.m. on Earney Road near Silver Fox Run. The driver, William Sternot of Roswell, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

"Preliminary indications are that speed was a contributing factor in the accident," Captain Jay Baker said.