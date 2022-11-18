17 arrested, 4 wanted in Spalding County narcotics investigation

article

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office said a multi-agency investigation led to arrests of 17 people and outstanding warrants for four suspects.

Sheriff Darrell Dix said investigators found nearly 11 pounds of methamphetamine, 21 guns, about 250 prescription pills, two pounds of marijuana, 20 ounces of GHB, four cars and $17,096.17 in cash.

Dix said investigators learned the organization was tied to a source in metro Atlanta responsible for trafficking pounds of meth into Spalding County and surrounding counties. Dix said, as the investigation grew, so did the amount of agencies the sheriff's office worked with.

"We take pride in our ability to work cooperatively with local, state and federal agencies during investigations," Dix said in a statement. "In this case, there were a lot of moving parts over a broad area that led to these arrests, seizures and the end of the organization."

Investigators are still looking for these four people:

James Vickers, 34

Jon Bottrell, 51

Ronald Haney, Jr., 47

Dereak Bryant Eppinger, 50 (previously arrested)

Anyone with information can provide a tip to the Spalding County Sheriff's Office at 770-412-4399.

Investigators arrested and charged these 17 people: