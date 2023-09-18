16-year-old wanted for July murder in Cobb County

article

A 16-year-old is currently wanted for murder in Cobb County.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, Christopher Mcmutry is suspected of being involved in the death of a person who was shot on the afternoon of July 30 at the Stratford Ridge Apartments on Delk Road.

The police identified two suspects after the shooting – 17-year-old Jacob Coggins and Mcmutry. Coggins has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault nada murder. Police have not been able to locate Mcmutry.

Mcmutry is approximately 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. His brown hair is in short twists.

CCPD is asking anyone with information to call the tip hotline at 770-499-4111.