16-year-old recovering after being shot by another teen

DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County said a 16-year-old remained in the hospital late Monday afternoon with serious injuries. Officers said a friend accidentally shot the teen in the face.

It happened Sunday on St. Thomas Drive in Lithonia.

DeKalb County police said the teen was playing video games with a 14-year-old when the teen accidentally shot him.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and reckless conduct.

Police said they recovered the weapon.