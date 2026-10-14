16-year-old killed in Troup shooting, suspect arrested hours later
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - A 16-year-old boy died Tuesday night after being shot at a Troup County home, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know:
Deputies were dispatched at 7:03 p.m. Tuesday to the 200 block of Bass Cross Road after a 911 caller reported someone had been shot inside a vehicle.
First responders found 16-year-old Paul Smith of LaGrange unresponsive with gunshot wounds, and life-saving measures were started immediately.
Smith was transported to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.
Investigators determined the shooting actually took place at a home on Sims Road. Another person inside the car drove Smith away from the scene and called 911.
Investigators arrested 21-year-old Hunter Smith at the Sims Road home just before 10 p.m. without incident. He was taken to the Troup County Jail.
What we don't know:
Sheriff's officials have not released a motive for the shooting or explained the relationship between the victim and the suspect.
Deputies noted that the investigation remains active.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a press release issued by Lt. Stewart Smith, public information officer for Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff.