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16-year-old killed in Troup shooting, suspect arrested hours later

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Troup County
Published October 14, 2026 9:12 AM EDT
Published October 14, 2026 9:12 AM EDT

The Brief

    • A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed at a home on Sims Road in Troup County, officials said.
    • Another individual drove the teen to Bass Cross Road before calling 911 for help Tuesday evening.
    • Deputies arrested a 21-year-old suspect at the Sims Road location later that night.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - A 16-year-old boy died Tuesday night after being shot at a Troup County home, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. 

What we know:

Deputies were dispatched at 7:03 p.m. Tuesday to the 200 block of Bass Cross Road after a 911 caller reported someone had been shot inside a vehicle. 

First responders found 16-year-old Paul Smith of LaGrange unresponsive with gunshot wounds, and life-saving measures were started immediately.

Smith was transported to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. 

Investigators determined the shooting actually took place at a home on Sims Road. Another person inside the car drove Smith away from the scene and called 911.

Investigators arrested 21-year-old Hunter Smith at the Sims Road home just before 10 p.m. without incident. He was taken to the Troup County Jail. 

What we don't know:

Sheriff's officials have not released a motive for the shooting or explained the relationship between the victim and the suspect. 

Deputies noted that the investigation remains active. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a press release issued by Lt. Stewart Smith, public information officer for Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff. 

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