16-year-old killed in Troup shooting, suspect arrested hours later

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed at a home on Sims Road in Troup County, officials said. Another individual drove the teen to Bass Cross Road before calling 911 for help Tuesday evening. Deputies arrested a 21-year-old suspect at the Sims Road location later that night.



A 16-year-old boy died Tuesday night after being shot at a Troup County home, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies were dispatched at 7:03 p.m. Tuesday to the 200 block of Bass Cross Road after a 911 caller reported someone had been shot inside a vehicle.

First responders found 16-year-old Paul Smith of LaGrange unresponsive with gunshot wounds, and life-saving measures were started immediately.

Smith was transported to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators determined the shooting actually took place at a home on Sims Road. Another person inside the car drove Smith away from the scene and called 911.

Investigators arrested 21-year-old Hunter Smith at the Sims Road home just before 10 p.m. without incident. He was taken to the Troup County Jail.

What we don't know:

Sheriff's officials have not released a motive for the shooting or explained the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

Deputies noted that the investigation remains active.