16-year-old killed in Henry County hit-and-run, GSP investigating

article

The Brief The hit-and-run happened on June 21 at about 9:45 p.m. on GA 81 near Sons Drive. GSP said 16-year-old Ty'leal Glaser was walking across the street without a crosswalk when he was hit. GSP said troopers believe the car involved in the crash is a Toyota RAV4 with damage to the left headlight assembly and possibly other damage to the driver's side.



The Georgia State Patrol wants the public's help to find out who hit and killed a 16-year-old boy in McDonough.

What we know:

The hit-and-run happened on June 21 at about 9:45 p.m. on GA 81 near Sons Drive.

GSP said 16-year-old Ty'leal Glaser was walking across the street without a crosswalk when he was hit.

The crash caused the car to lose a headlight fixture and leave behind other pieces of debris. The driver didn't stop, according to state police.

GSP said troopers believe the car involved in the crash is a Toyota RAV4 with damage to the left headlight assembly and possibly other damage to the driver's side.

The agency's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating.

What you can do:

If you were in the area of GA 81 near Sons Drive at the time of crash, GSP wants you to call the Troop D Communications Center at (770) 542-7201.

You can also call the McDonough Police Department at (678) 782-6309.