16-year-old killed in Henry County hit-and-run, GSP investigating
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Georgia State Patrol wants the public's help to find out who hit and killed a 16-year-old boy in McDonough.
What we know:
The hit-and-run happened on June 21 at about 9:45 p.m. on GA 81 near Sons Drive.
GSP said 16-year-old Ty'leal Glaser was walking across the street without a crosswalk when he was hit.
The crash caused the car to lose a headlight fixture and leave behind other pieces of debris. The driver didn't stop, according to state police.
GSP said troopers believe the car involved in the crash is a Toyota RAV4 with damage to the left headlight assembly and possibly other damage to the driver's side.
The agency's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating.
What you can do:
If you were in the area of GA 81 near Sons Drive at the time of crash, GSP wants you to call the Troop D Communications Center at (770) 542-7201.
You can also call the McDonough Police Department at (678) 782-6309.
The Source: Information in this article came via an email to FOX 5 from Georgia State Patrol's communications department.