16-year-old dies after being shot on Ferno Drive in NW Atlanta

The Brief A 16-year-old was shot on Ferno Drive around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, police say. Investigators believe the teen drove himself about three miles to Fire Station 38 for help but died in his car. No motive, suspect information or arrests have been released as the investigation continues.



A 16-year-old male is dead after being shot late Tuesday night in northwest Atlanta and driving himself to a fire station seeking help, according to Atlanta police.

What we know:

Atlanta police say the teen was shot around 10:50 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ferno Drive. Investigators believe he then drove about three miles to Atlanta Fire Station 38 on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. When officers arrived, the teen was unresponsive inside his car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released information about a possible motive, suspect description or whether the shooting was targeted.

Officers searched several nearby homes overnight in connection with the investigation but did not say what, if anything, was found. No arrests have been announced. The victim’s family later arrived at the fire station and was visibly distraught.

What we don't know:

The victim's name has not been released at this time and police have not revealed a possible motive for the shooting.

What's next:

The investigation continues and police are expected to release more information as it becomes available. Check back for an update to this story.