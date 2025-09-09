16-year-old arrested after shooting inside Villa Rica Zaxby's

The Brief A teen fired four shots at a man while he stood in line to pick up food at a Zaxby’s, according to Villa Rica police. No one was injured, but investigators said it was fortunate given the number of people inside at the time. Police also arrested Amanda Williams, who they said drove the teen to the restaurant.



Police arrested two people, including a 16-year-old, for firing shots inside a Villa Rica fast-food restaurant Monday night, according to officers.

What we know:

No one was injured, but investigators said it was fortunate given the number of people inside at the time. Police said the shooting was not a robbery, but rather the result of an ongoing conflict between the teenager and a man in his 20s.

The teen fired four shots at the man while he stood in line to pick up food at a Zaxby’s, according to Villa Rica police.

"I would say he fired his shots from within 10 feet of the victim. We are lucky we did not have a homicide," Sgt. Spencer Crawford, a police spokesperson, said.

The victim left the Zaxby's and hasn't been found by police.

Investigators said they traced a vehicle linked to the shooting to a home on Newman Drive. Carroll County SWAT officers arrested the teen there. The unidentified teen is charged with one count of aggravated assault. His name likely won't be released because of his age.

Police also arrested Amanda Williams, who they said drove the teen to the restaurant. She is charged with felony contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Why you should care:

Police said the case underscores the danger of gun violence involving juveniles.

"That’s very much a problem, a dangerous situation," Crawford said. "It’s something you don’t fully expect when you are with your family out eating dinner."