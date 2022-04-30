Expand / Collapse search
Multiple people injured after pedal pub rolls over in Midtown, Atlanta Fire officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Midtown
FOX 5 Atlanta
14th and West Peachtree Street (FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire and Rescue is responding the scene of a vehicle crash that left at least 15 people injured.

The pedal pub crashed near the intersection of 14th Street and West Peachtree Street in Midtown.

Fire officials said multiple individuals are in critical condition.

The vehicle was attempting to make a turn but was traveling at a high rate of speed, Atlanta Police said.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.