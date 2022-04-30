Multiple people injured after pedal pub rolls over in Midtown, Atlanta Fire officials say

article

Atlanta Fire and Rescue is responding the scene of a vehicle crash that left at least 15 people injured.

The pedal pub crashed near the intersection of 14th Street and West Peachtree Street in Midtown.

Fire officials said multiple individuals are in critical condition.

The vehicle was attempting to make a turn but was traveling at a high rate of speed, Atlanta Police said.

FOX 5 News crews are on the scene working to learn more.

